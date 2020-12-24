Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM) Downgraded to “Sell” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on TCOM. New Street Research cut shares of Trip.com Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Oppenheimer reissued a buy rating and issued a $33.00 price target on shares of Trip.com Group in a report on Friday, September 25th. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Trip.com Group from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Trip.com Group from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Finally, HSBC raised shares of Trip.com Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Trip.com Group has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $34.65.

Get Trip.com Group alerts:

Trip.com Group stock opened at $32.63 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $33.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.94. The company has a market capitalization of $18.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.70 and a beta of 1.55. Trip.com Group has a fifty-two week low of $20.10 and a fifty-two week high of $38.95.

Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 30th. The company reported $2.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $2.28. Trip.com Group had a negative return on equity of 1.54% and a negative net margin of 11.10%. The company had revenue of $805.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $766.12 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share. Trip.com Group’s revenue was down 45.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Trip.com Group will post -0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TCOM. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in shares of Trip.com Group in the third quarter worth about $39,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Trip.com Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Trip.com Group by 20.5% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Trip.com Group by 41.0% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 685 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AXA S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Trip.com Group in the third quarter worth $90,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.31% of the company’s stock.

About Trip.com Group

Trip.com Group Limited operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours and in-destination, corporate travel management, and other travel-related services in China and internationally. The company acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets; and provides other related services, including sale of aviation and train insurance, air-ticket delivery services, online check-in, and other value-added services, such as online seat selection, express security check, and real-time flight status.

Read More: Equal Weight Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Trip.com Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trip.com Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.