Truist Financial Corp Buys 13,147 Shares of Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NML)

Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NML) by 14.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 106,380 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,147 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund were worth $253,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $74,000. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund by 48.9% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 423,792 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,246,000 after purchasing an additional 139,253 shares in the last quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. grew its position in shares of Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 176,300 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $518,000 after purchasing an additional 12,000 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, RMB Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund by 1,706.9% during the 3rd quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 306,235 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $729,000 after purchasing an additional 289,287 shares in the last quarter.

In other news, Portfolio Manager Douglas A. Rachlin purchased 50,000 shares of Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.55 per share, for a total transaction of $127,500.00. Following the transaction, the portfolio manager now owns 60,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $153,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

NYSEAMERICAN NML opened at $3.45 on Thursday. Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.08 and a 1 year high of $7.25.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.0135 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 14th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.68%. Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund’s dividend payout ratio is -227.59%.

Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund Profile

Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund Inc is a closed ended fund of fund launched and managed by Neuberger Berman Management LLC. It is co-managed by Neuberger Berman LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets. It primarily invests in master limited partnerships and limited liability companies.

