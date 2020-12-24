Truist Financial Corp Cuts Stock Holdings in SK Telecom Co.,Ltd (NYSE:SKM)

Truist Financial Corp reduced its position in shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd (NYSE:SKM) by 76.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,831 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 37,675 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in SK Telecom Co.,Ltd were worth $265,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC increased its stake in SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC now owns 68,243 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,524,000 after buying an additional 7,035 shares in the last quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. purchased a new stake in SK Telecom Co.,Ltd during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $6,707,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,112,634 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $24,957,000 after purchasing an additional 30,038 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $568,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 26,276 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $589,000 after purchasing an additional 2,543 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 8.65% of the company’s stock.

SKM has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded SK Telecom Co.,Ltd from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, September 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SK Telecom Co.,Ltd from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.00.

SKM opened at $24.68 on Thursday. SK Telecom Co.,Ltd has a one year low of $14.07 and a one year high of $25.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.95 billion, a PE ratio of 23.07 and a beta of 0.80. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $23.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.11.

SK Telecom Co.,Ltd (NYSE:SKM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter. SK Telecom Co.,Ltd had a return on equity of 3.79% and a net margin of 5.13%. The firm had revenue of $3.78 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that SK Telecom Co.,Ltd will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SK Telecom Co.,Ltd Profile

SK Telecom Co, Ltd. provides wireless telecommunication services in South Korea. The Cellular Services segment offers wireless voice and data transmission, cellular global roaming, interconnection, Internet of Things, and platform services, as well as sells smartphones, basic phones, tablets and other Internet access devices, and wearable devices.

