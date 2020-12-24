Truist Financial Corp Has $254,000 Stock Position in Invesco Dynamic Pharmaceuticals ETF (NYSEARCA:PJP)

Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Pharmaceuticals ETF (NYSEARCA:PJP) by 20.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,986 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 668 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp owned about 0.08% of Invesco Dynamic Pharmaceuticals ETF worth $254,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Highlander Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Dynamic Pharmaceuticals ETF in the second quarter valued at about $52,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Dynamic Pharmaceuticals ETF in the second quarter valued at about $143,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its stake in Invesco Dynamic Pharmaceuticals ETF by 2,959.3% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 4,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 3,995 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Invesco Dynamic Pharmaceuticals ETF by 1,019.5% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 3,925 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC raised its stake in Invesco Dynamic Pharmaceuticals ETF by 5.2% in the third quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 8,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $575,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco Dynamic Pharmaceuticals ETF alerts:

PJP stock opened at $70.28 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.55. Invesco Dynamic Pharmaceuticals ETF has a 52 week low of $47.14 and a 52 week high of $71.00.

Invesco Dynamic Pharmaceuticals ETF Company Profile

PowerShares Dynamic Pharmaceuticals Portfolio (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Pharmaceuticals Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index evaluates companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investment timeliness and risk factors.

See Also: What is the strike price in options trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Dynamic Pharmaceuticals ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Dynamic Pharmaceuticals ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.