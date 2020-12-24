Truist Financial Corp Has $258,000 Stock Holdings in Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI)

Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI) by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,337 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 171 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Logitech International were worth $258,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Logitech International by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,625,282 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $301,661,000 after buying an additional 74,459 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Logitech International by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,942,213 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $229,550,000 after purchasing an additional 266,442 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Logitech International by 65.7% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,698,653 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $132,528,000 after purchasing an additional 673,296 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in shares of Logitech International by 31.8% during the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 956,684 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $62,395,000 after purchasing an additional 230,910 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Logitech International by 95.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 694,130 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,271,000 after purchasing an additional 338,446 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.71% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on LOGI shares. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Logitech International in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. AlphaValue upgraded shares of Logitech International to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Logitech International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of Logitech International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Logitech International from $81.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Logitech International has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.56.

In other news, insider Prakash Arunkundrum sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $475,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Bracken Darrell sold 41,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.17, for a total transaction of $3,257,031.22. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 806,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,070,526.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 137,004 shares of company stock valued at $11,528,867. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Logitech International stock opened at $93.81 on Thursday. Logitech International S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $31.37 and a fifty-two week high of $95.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $87.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.82. The company has a market cap of $15.66 billion, a PE ratio of 23.87 and a beta of 0.87.

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The technology company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $1.33. Logitech International had a net margin of 18.31% and a return on equity of 38.26%. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $841.06 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Logitech International S.A. will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Logitech International Company Profile

Logitech International SA, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets products that helps people connect to digital and cloud experiences. The company offers pointing devices, such as wireless mouse and trackball; corded and cordless keyboards, living room keyboards, and keyboard-and-mouse combinations; PC webcams; and keyboards for tablets and smartphones, as well as other accessories for mobile devices.

