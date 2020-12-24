Truist Financial Corp Has $277,000 Stock Holdings in Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX)

Truist Financial Corp lessened its stake in shares of Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX) by 5.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,619 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 1,031 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Mplx were worth $277,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Mplx during the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mplx by 90.6% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,920 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 1,388 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mplx during the 2nd quarter worth about $55,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mplx during the 3rd quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mplx by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 23.39% of the company’s stock.

MPLX stock opened at $22.05 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $22.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.08 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $21.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.72. Mplx Lp has a 12 month low of $6.87 and a 12 month high of $27.36.

Mplx (NYSE:MPLX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. Mplx had a negative net margin of 26.09% and a positive return on equity of 19.33%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Mplx Lp will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Gregory Scott Floerke sold 2,500 shares of Mplx stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $57,500.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 79,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,818,909. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

MPLX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Mplx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Mplx from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Mplx from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Mplx from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Mplx in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.92.

MPLX LP owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Logistics and Storage, and Gathering and Processing. The company is involved in the gathering, processing, and transportation of natural gas; gathering, transportation, fractionation, exchange, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids; transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing of crude oil and refined petroleum products, as well as other hydrocarbon-based products, such as asphalt; and sale of residue gas and condensate.

