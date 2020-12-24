Truist Financial Corp Sells 6,721 Shares of Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN)

Truist Financial Corp lessened its holdings in shares of Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN) by 46.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,611 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 6,721 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Allison Transmission were worth $268,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Allison Transmission by 104.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 75,973 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,832,000 after acquiring an additional 38,788 shares in the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Allison Transmission by 99.7% in the 2nd quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 39,635 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,458,000 after buying an additional 19,792 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Allison Transmission by 35.4% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 340,387 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $12,519,000 after buying an additional 89,046 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Allison Transmission by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,976,213 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $624,385,000 after buying an additional 1,580,525 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Allison Transmission by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 256,479 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $9,433,000 after buying an additional 5,779 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.65% of the company’s stock.

ALSN stock opened at $43.42 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.36. The company’s 50 day moving average is $40.95 and its 200 day moving average is $37.90. The stock has a market cap of $4.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.24. Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.15 and a 1-year high of $49.73.

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The auto parts company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.22. Allison Transmission had a net margin of 16.00% and a return on equity of 46.60%. The company had revenue of $532.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $456.46 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. will post 2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 25th. Investors of record on Monday, November 16th were paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 13th. Allison Transmission’s payout ratio is 13.99%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ALSN shares. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $46.00 price target on shares of Allison Transmission in a report on Monday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Allison Transmission from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. TheStreet raised shares of Allison Transmission from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Allison Transmission from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Allison Transmission from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Allison Transmission currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.13.

Allison Transmission Company Profile

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells commercial and defense fully-automatic transmissions for medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles, and medium- and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles worldwide. It offers 12 transmission product lines for various applications, including distribution, refuse, construction, fire, and emergency on-highway trucks; school and transit buses; motor homes; energy, mining, and construction off-highway vehicles and equipment; and wheeled and tracked defense vehicles.

