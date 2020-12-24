Truist Financial Corp Sells 7,831 Shares of The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT)

Truist Financial Corp decreased its position in The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT) by 53.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,722 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,831 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in The New York Times were worth $288,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in The New York Times during the 3rd quarter worth about $65,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in The New York Times by 52.3% during the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 1,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in The New York Times by 29.4% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in The New York Times during the 2nd quarter worth about $127,000. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New bought a new stake in The New York Times during the 3rd quarter worth about $203,000. 80.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:NYT opened at $50.23 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.87 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.42. The New York Times Company has a fifty-two week low of $26.13 and a fifty-two week high of $52.40.

The New York Times (NYSE:NYT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $426.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $411.88 million. The New York Times had a net margin of 8.88% and a return on equity of 13.73%. The New York Times’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.12 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The New York Times Company will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 6th will be given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 5th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.48%. The New York Times’s dividend payout ratio is 26.09%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on NYT shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of The New York Times in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of The New York Times from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $45.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of The New York Times in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $59.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The New York Times from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The New York Times has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.57.

In other The New York Times news, Director David S. Perpich sold 1,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.22, for a total transaction of $74,613.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 19,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $892,190.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

About The New York Times

The New York Times Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides news and information for readers and viewers across various platforms worldwide. It offers The New York Times (The Times), a daily and Sunday newspaper in the United States, as well as international edition of The Times; and operates the NYTimes.com Website.

