Truist Financial Corp Trims Holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust (NYSE:BDJ)

Truist Financial Corp trimmed its position in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust (NYSE:BDJ) by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,519 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 1,902 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust were worth $282,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BDJ. Homrich & Berg grew its holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 67,335 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $494,000 after acquiring an additional 1,307 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust by 270.9% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 4,202 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 3,069 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust by 16.2% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 29,817 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 4,156 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust by 128.3% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,510 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 7,030 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust by 9.6% in the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 90,350 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $663,000 after acquiring an additional 7,889 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:BDJ opened at $8.38 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $8.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.59. BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust has a 1 year low of $4.65 and a 1 year high of $9.97.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 30th. Investors of record on Monday, November 16th were given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 13th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.16%.

About BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust

BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.

