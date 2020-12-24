TUI (OTCMKTS:TUIFY) Earns “Sell” Rating from Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank restated their sell rating on shares of TUI (OTCMKTS:TUIFY) in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on TUIFY. Citigroup reissued a sell rating on shares of TUI in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an underweight rating on shares of TUI in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Jefferies Financial Group restated an underperform rating on shares of TUI in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TUI from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $3.25 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Barclays reissued an equal weight rating on shares of TUI in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $3.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:TUIFY opened at $2.87 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.32. TUI has a 12-month low of $1.48 and a 12-month high of $6.47. The company has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a PE ratio of -1.94 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.11.

TUI Company Profile

TUI AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides tourism services worldwide. It operates hotels and resorts under the Robinson, Riu, TUI Blue, Blue Diamond, and TUI Magic Life brands. The company is also involved in the tour operation and airlines businesses. In addition, it operates cruise liners; and provides incoming agency services.

