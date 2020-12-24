TVA Group (TSE:TVA.B) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $1.62

TVA Group Inc (TSE:TVA.B) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $1.62 and traded as high as $2.05. TVA Group shares last traded at $2.05, with a volume of 1,800 shares.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$1.89 and its 200 day moving average price is C$1.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.16. The company has a market capitalization of C$86.41 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.17.

TVA Group Company Profile (TSE:TVA.B)

TVA Group Inc operates a communications company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Broadcasting & Production; Magazines; and Film Production & Audiovisual Services. The Broadcasting & Production segment creates, produces, and broadcasts entertainment, information, and public affairs programming; operates a French-language television network, as well as provides nine specialty services; markets digital products associated with various televisual brands; and distributes audiovisual products and films.

