Twin Disc, Incorporated (NASDAQ:TWIN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $50.65 Million

Analysts expect Twin Disc, Incorporated (NASDAQ:TWIN) to post sales of $50.65 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Twin Disc’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $50.60 million to $50.70 million. Twin Disc posted sales of $59.54 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 14.9%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, January 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Twin Disc will report full year sales of $218.20 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $216.00 million to $220.40 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $247.45 million, with estimates ranging from $235.60 million to $259.30 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Twin Disc.

Twin Disc (NASDAQ:TWIN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The industrial products company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $46.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.90 million. Twin Disc had a negative net margin of 16.13% and a negative return on equity of 8.66%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on TWIN shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Twin Disc from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, December 18th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Twin Disc in a research report on Sunday, November 1st.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Grace & White Inc. NY grew its stake in shares of Twin Disc by 1.8% in the third quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY now owns 285,917 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,447,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in shares of Twin Disc during the second quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its position in shares of Twin Disc by 1.4% during the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 1,599,909 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,096,000 after purchasing an additional 21,436 shares in the last quarter. RBF Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Twin Disc in the second quarter valued at $637,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Twin Disc during the 2nd quarter valued at $153,000. Institutional investors own 53.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Twin Disc stock opened at $7.35 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $6.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.99. Twin Disc has a twelve month low of $4.66 and a twelve month high of $11.61. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.72 million, a P/E ratio of -2.43 and a beta of 1.31.

Twin Disc, Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells marine and heavy duty off-highway power transmission equipment worldwide. It operates through two segments, Manufacturing and Distribution. The company's products include marine transmissions, azimuth drives, surface drives, propellers, and boat management systems, as well as power-shift transmissions, hydraulic torque converters, power take-offs, industrial clutches, and controls systems.

