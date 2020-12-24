Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) Trading Up 10.5%

Shares of Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST) rose 10.5% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $168.49 and last traded at $167.89. Approximately 974,969 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 66% from the average daily volume of 586,272 shares. The stock had previously closed at $152.00.

A number of research firms recently commented on TWST. BidaskClub lowered shares of Twist Bioscience from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on Twist Bioscience from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Twist Bioscience from $70.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.25.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $118.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 10.98 and a quick ratio of 10.56. The company has a market cap of $7.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.99 and a beta of 0.42.

Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, November 22nd. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by $0.16. Twist Bioscience had a negative net margin of 199.98% and a negative return on equity of 57.24%. Analysts expect that Twist Bioscience Co. will post -3.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Twist Bioscience news, CEO Emily M. Leproust sold 70,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.24, for a total transaction of $9,396,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 516,224 shares in the company, valued at $69,297,909.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Patrick Weiss sold 3,550 shares of Twist Bioscience stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.20, for a total value of $380,560.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 55,709 shares in the company, valued at $5,972,004.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 225,387 shares of company stock valued at $28,024,721. 25.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in Twist Bioscience in the third quarter valued at $61,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Twist Bioscience in the 3rd quarter worth about $68,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in Twist Bioscience by 256.6% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 1,355 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Twist Bioscience by 474.1% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 934 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in Twist Bioscience during the third quarter worth about $137,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.99% of the company’s stock.

Twist Bioscience Corporation, a synthetic biology company, manufactures and sells synthetic DNA-based products. The company's DNA synthesis platform enables the manufacturing of synthetic DNA by writing DNA on a silicon chip. It offers synthetic DNA-based products, including synthetic genes, tools for sample preparation, antibody libraries for drug discovery and development, and DNA as a digital data storage medium.

