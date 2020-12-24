Tyme Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TYME) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.06 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Tyme Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TYME) to report earnings of ($0.06) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for Tyme Technologies’ earnings. Tyme Technologies posted earnings per share of ($0.05) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 20%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Tyme Technologies will report full-year earnings of ($0.25) per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($0.20) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Tyme Technologies.

Tyme Technologies (NASDAQ:TYME) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.01.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tyme Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.25 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday.

In other Tyme Technologies news, CEO Steve Hoffman sold 37,842 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.98, for a total transaction of $37,085.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 25,929,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,411,347.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders have sold a total of 570,251 shares of company stock valued at $589,957 in the last three months. 25.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Tyme Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $936,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Tyme Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,926,000. Lido Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Tyme Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Tyme Technologies by 98.6% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 101,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 50,384 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Tyme Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 14.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TYME opened at $1.14 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $148.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.18 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.13. Tyme Technologies has a twelve month low of $0.85 and a twelve month high of $2.04.

About Tyme Technologies

Tyme Technologies, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops cancer metabolism-based therapies (CMBTs) in the United States. Its lead candidate is the SM-88, a CMBT that is in a Phase II/III clinical trial to treat across 15 types of cancer, including pancreatic, lung, breast, prostate, sarcoma, and lymphoma.

