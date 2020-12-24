Ubiq Price Down 19.6% This Week (UBQ)

Ubiq (CURRENCY:UBQ) traded down 5.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on December 24th. Ubiq has a market capitalization of $6.84 million and $17,139.00 worth of Ubiq was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ubiq coin can now be bought for approximately $0.16 or 0.00000687 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Ubiq has traded 19.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Pirl (PIRL) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0148 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Expanse (EXP) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0423 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Travelflex (TRF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Atheios (ATH) traded 33.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

UR (UR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Ubiq Profile

Ubiq (CRYPTO:UBQ) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 28th, 2017. Ubiq’s total supply is 42,609,099 coins. The Reddit community for Ubiq is /r/Ubiq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Ubiq is ubiqsmart.com. Ubiq’s official Twitter account is @ubiqsmart and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Ubiq

Ubiq can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ubiq directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ubiq should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ubiq using one of the exchanges listed above.

