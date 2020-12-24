Ubricoin (UBN) Price Tops $0.0000 on Major Exchanges

Ubricoin (CURRENCY:UBN) traded down 3.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on December 24th. Ubricoin has a market capitalization of $41,707.11 and approximately $14.00 worth of Ubricoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Ubricoin has traded down 82.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Ubricoin token can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including EtherFlyer, Instant Bitex and BiteBTC.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00003872 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002140 BTC.

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010638 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00006629 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0978 or 0.00000419 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 51% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001386 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0320 or 0.00000137 BTC.

VNDC (VNDC) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0268 or 0.00000115 BTC.

Ixinium (XXA) traded up 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000484 BTC.

Ubricoin Profile

UBN is a token. Ubricoin’s total supply is 19,987,431,317 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,337,584,182 tokens. Ubricoin’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ubricoin’s official message board is medium.com/@theubrican_2001. Ubricoin’s official website is ubricoin.ubrica.com.

Buying and Selling Ubricoin

Ubricoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Instant Bitex, BiteBTC and EtherFlyer. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ubricoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ubricoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ubricoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

