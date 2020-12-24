UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. (NYSE:SWM)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. (NYSE:SWM) by 11.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,214 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,599 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Schweitzer-Mauduit International were worth $614,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SWM. FMR LLC increased its position in Schweitzer-Mauduit International by 122,817.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 394,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,278,000 after buying an additional 394,245 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Schweitzer-Mauduit International by 10.4% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,805,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,867,000 after buying an additional 170,265 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in Schweitzer-Mauduit International in the third quarter worth $4,699,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Schweitzer-Mauduit International by 20.1% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 577,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,301,000 after buying an additional 96,757 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cooke & Bieler LP increased its position in Schweitzer-Mauduit International by 3.3% in the third quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 2,784,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,616,000 after buying an additional 88,643 shares during the last quarter. 95.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SWM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Schweitzer-Mauduit International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 3rd. TheStreet raised Schweitzer-Mauduit International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Schweitzer-Mauduit International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, December 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Schweitzer-Mauduit International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.00.

Shares of NYSE:SWM opened at $40.06 on Thursday. Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.00 and a 1 year high of $43.12. The company has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of 13.63 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 2.96 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $36.98 and its 200 day moving average is $33.14.

Schweitzer-Mauduit International (NYSE:SWM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.22. Schweitzer-Mauduit International had a return on equity of 18.70% and a net margin of 9.09%. The company had revenue of $279.30 million for the quarter. Analysts expect that Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. will post 3.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 18th. Investors of record on Friday, November 27th were issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 25th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.39%. Schweitzer-Mauduit International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.58%.

About Schweitzer-Mauduit International

Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered solutions and advanced materials for various industries worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Advanced Materials & Structures and Engineered Papers. The Advanced Materials & Structures segment manufactures and sells resin-based rolled goods, such as nets, films, and meltblown materials for filtration, transportation, construction and infrastructure, medical, and industrial end-markets.

