UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Has $647,000 Stock Holdings in CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI) by 49.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 52,281 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,338 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of CVR Energy worth $647,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its holdings in CVR Energy by 330.0% during the 2nd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 4,300 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of CVR Energy by 31.1% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,642 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 2,049 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of CVR Energy by 94.9% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,727 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 3,275 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc acquired a new position in CVR Energy in the second quarter valued at about $298,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. raised its stake in CVR Energy by 3.4% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 18,107 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. 93.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CVR Energy alerts:

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet cut CVR Energy from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Tudor Pickering upgraded CVR Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Raymond James assumed coverage on CVR Energy in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on CVR Energy from $22.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut CVR Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.80.

NYSE:CVI opened at $14.94 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.37 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $14.36 and its 200-day moving average is $16.10. CVR Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.81 and a 1-year high of $41.61.

CVR Energy (NYSE:CVI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.96) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.44). The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $879.26 million. CVR Energy had a negative return on equity of 7.14% and a negative net margin of 3.29%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that CVR Energy, Inc. will post -1.84 EPS for the current year.

CVR Energy Profile

CVR Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in petroleum refining and nitrogen fertilizer manufacturing activities in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Petroleum and Nitrogen Fertilizer. The Petroleum segment refines and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, and other refined products.

Featured Article: How to identify percentage decliners

Receive News & Ratings for CVR Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVR Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.