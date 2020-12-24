UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Has $661,000 Position in HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST) by 71.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 25,647 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,672 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of HomeStreet worth $661,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of HomeStreet by 51.1% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 210,317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,418,000 after buying an additional 71,142 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of HomeStreet by 8.7% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 189,219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,238,000 after buying an additional 15,186 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of HomeStreet by 2.0% during the second quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 180,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,449,000 after buying an additional 3,575 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of HomeStreet by 5.4% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 154,860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,812,000 after buying an additional 7,889 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AJO LP acquired a new position in shares of HomeStreet during the third quarter worth approximately $3,298,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.51% of the company’s stock.

HMST has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded HomeStreet from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $39.00 in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded HomeStreet from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Saturday, October 31st. BidaskClub upgraded HomeStreet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price objective on HomeStreet from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.00.

In other news, Director Jeffrey D. Green purchased 1,788 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $33.00 per share, with a total value of $59,004.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,740. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark Robert Patterson purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $29.79 per share, for a total transaction of $595,800.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 14,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $418,758.03. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 24,007 shares of company stock worth $725,791 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:HMST opened at $33.65 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $33.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.28. HomeStreet, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.44 and a fifty-two week high of $35.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $733.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.42 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.32. HomeStreet had a return on equity of 10.39% and a net margin of 16.89%. The firm had revenue of $91.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.18 million. Research analysts expect that HomeStreet, Inc. will post 3.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HomeStreet Company Profile

HomeStreet, Inc operates as the bank holding company for HomeStreet Bank, a state-chartered commercial bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services primarily in the Western United States. The company offers deposit and insurance products, private banking and cash management services, and other banking services.

