UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Sells 291 Shares of Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 17,575 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 291 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Stock Yards Bancorp were worth $598,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYBT. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 47,923 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,927,000 after buying an additional 6,300 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp by 75.4% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 17,184 shares of the bank’s stock worth $687,000 after purchasing an additional 7,386 shares in the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp increased its stake in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 25,500 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,025,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 200,534 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,061,000 after purchasing an additional 16,213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ClariVest Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp by 10,892.4% in the 2nd quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 18,907 shares of the bank’s stock worth $760,000 after purchasing an additional 18,735 shares in the last quarter. 56.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SYBT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James lowered Stock Yards Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine upgraded Stock Yards Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Stock Yards Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 31st. BidaskClub upgraded Stock Yards Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Stephens lowered Stock Yards Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $43.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.67.

Shares of SYBT stock opened at $39.95 on Thursday. Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.98 and a 52-week high of $44.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $906.55 million, a PE ratio of 14.96 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.42.

Stock Yards Bancorp (NASDAQ:SYBT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The bank reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.08. Stock Yards Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.82% and a net margin of 30.12%. The business had revenue of $46.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.10 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Stock Yards Bancorp

Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Stock Yards Bank & Trust Company that provides commercial and personal banking services in Louisville, Indianapolis, and Cincinnati. Its deposit products include demand deposits, savings deposits, money market deposits, and time deposits.

