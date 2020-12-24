UK Oil & Gas PLC (UKOG.L) (LON:UKOG) Shares Gap Down to $0.15

UK Oil & Gas PLC (UKOG.L) (LON:UKOG)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $0.15, but opened at $0.15. UK Oil & Gas PLC (UKOG.L) shares last traded at $0.15, with a volume of 73,397,262 shares traded.

The stock has a market capitalization of £19.07 million and a P/E ratio of -1.52. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 0.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 0.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.32, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

About UK Oil & Gas PLC (UKOG.L) (LON:UKOG)

UK Oil & Gas PLC operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company in the United Kingdom. The company holds direct and indirect interests in a portfolio of eight UK onshore exploration, appraisal, development, and production assets in the Weald and Purbeck-Wight basins of Southern England.

