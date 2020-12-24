Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT) Downgraded by BidaskClub to “Buy”

BidaskClub cut shares of Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

UCTT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Ultra Clean from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a research note on Sunday, September 20th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Ultra Clean from $35.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ultra Clean from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday, November 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $32.83.

UCTT opened at $31.18 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $30.26 and its 200-day moving average is $25.28. Ultra Clean has a 52-week low of $11.79 and a 52-week high of $37.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $363.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $340.30 million. Ultra Clean had a net margin of 1.74% and a return on equity of 14.79%. Equities analysts expect that Ultra Clean will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Clarence L. Granger sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $480,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 141,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,523,776. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Clarence L. Granger sold 12,930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $465,480.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 108,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,903,768. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 31,461 shares of company stock valued at $1,026,022. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in UCTT. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Ultra Clean by 1,153.8% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,141 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ultra Clean during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Private Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ultra Clean in the 2nd quarter valued at about $53,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in shares of Ultra Clean in the 2nd quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ultra Clean by 19,785.7% in the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 2,784 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 2,770 shares during the period. 84.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc designs, develops, prototypes, engineers, manufactures, and tests production tools, modules, and subsystems for the semiconductor and display capital equipment industries in the United States and internationally. The company provides subsystems, such as wafer cleaning modules; chemical delivery modules that deliver gases and reactive chemicals in a liquid or gaseous form from a centralized subsystem to the reaction chamber; frame assemblies, a support structures fabricated from steel tubing or folded sheet metal; process modules, a subsystems of semiconductor manufacturing tools that process integrated circuits onto wafers; and top-plate assemblies.

