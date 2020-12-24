Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) Reaches New 52-Week High at $168.83

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $168.83 and last traded at $166.82, with a volume of 344 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $167.40.

RARE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $92.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Truist upped their price target on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $88.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. SVB Leerink upped their price target on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.47.

The firm has a market capitalization of $10.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.98 and a beta of 2.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $128.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $94.66.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.28) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $81.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.18 million. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative return on equity of 56.12% and a negative net margin of 188.51%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. will post -5.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider John Richard Pinion sold 2,780 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.47, for a total value of $262,626.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Karah Herdman Parschauer sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $900,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 34,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,086,370. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 33,188 shares of company stock valued at $3,149,716 over the last ninety days. 8.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in the third quarter valued at approximately $390,000. Strs Ohio raised its stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 136.0% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 20,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,668,000 after purchasing an additional 11,700 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical during the third quarter worth approximately $112,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical during the third quarter worth approximately $878,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 8.5% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 92,812 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,628,000 after purchasing an additional 7,292 shares during the last quarter.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Company Profile (NASDAQ:RARE)

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases in the United States. Its biologic products include Crysvita (burosumab), an antibody targeting fibroblast growth factor 23 for the treatment of X-linked hypophosphatemia; and Mepsevii, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of children and adults with Mucopolysaccharidosis VII.

