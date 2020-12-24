UniFirst (NYSE:UNF) versus Saddle Ranch Media (OTCMKTS:SRMX) Head to Head Review

Saddle Ranch Media (OTCMKTS:SRMX) and UniFirst (NYSE:UNF) are both business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, dividends, earnings and risk.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

78.8% of UniFirst shares are held by institutional investors. 21.0% of Saddle Ranch Media shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.1% of UniFirst shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Saddle Ranch Media and UniFirst’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Saddle Ranch Media N/A N/A N/A UniFirst 7.70% 8.49% 6.74%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Saddle Ranch Media and UniFirst’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Saddle Ranch Media N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A UniFirst $1.81 billion 2.17 $179.13 million $8.52 24.42

UniFirst has higher revenue and earnings than Saddle Ranch Media.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Saddle Ranch Media and UniFirst, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Saddle Ranch Media 0 0 0 0 N/A UniFirst 0 3 1 0 2.25

UniFirst has a consensus target price of $185.50, suggesting a potential downside of 10.85%. Given UniFirst’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe UniFirst is more favorable than Saddle Ranch Media.

Volatility & Risk

Saddle Ranch Media has a beta of 0.54, indicating that its share price is 46% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, UniFirst has a beta of 0.89, indicating that its share price is 11% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

UniFirst beats Saddle Ranch Media on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Saddle Ranch Media Company Profile

Sky Fidelity, Inc., a diversified technology company, provides cloud managed services (IoT), as well as solar power, satellite broadband, and WiFi camera surveillance solutions. The company offers IoT for businesses and consumers; and i-BRIGHT 7x smart surge protector, a WiFi-enabled home energy management tool. It also offers satellite broadband solutions that are used in Caribbean, disaster, duel mode tracking, education, emergency backup, mobile data, oil and gas site, RV and mobile home, supervisory control and data acquisition, telemedicine, and yacht and boat applications for live streaming video, VOIP, email, texting, and other Internet based communications. In addition, it offers WiFi camera systems for applications in car dealerships, construction sites, golf courses, marinas, oil and gas sites, RV and mobile homes, water locations, and yachts and boats. Further, the company offers WiFi hotspot solutions, including Sky400, a dual band outdoor access point system; and Sky300, an outdoor device for delivering last mile wireless services to businesses or residential broadband subscribers. It serves customers worldwide. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is based in Newport Beach, California with additional offices in Clearwater and Fort Lauderdale, Florida; and Taipei, Taiwan.

UniFirst Company Profile

UniFirst Corporation provides workplace uniforms and protective work wear clothing in the United States, Europe, and Canada. The company operates through U.S. and Canadian Rental and Cleaning, Manufacturing, Specialty Garments Rental and Cleaning, and First Aid segments. It designs, manufactures, personalizes, rents, cleans, delivers, and sells a range of uniforms and protective clothing, including shirts, pants, jackets, coveralls, lab coats, smocks, and aprons; and specialized protective wear, such as flame resistant and high visibility garments. The company also rents and sells industrial wiping products, floor mats, facility service products, and dry and wet mops; restroom and cleaning supplies comprising air fresheners, paper products, gloves, masks, sanitizers, and hand soaps; and other textile products. In addition, it provides first aid cabinet services and other safety supplies; decontaminates and cleans work clothes, and other items that is exposed to radioactive materials; and services special cleanroom protective wear and facilities. Further, it offers a range of garment service options, including full-service rental programs in which garments are cleaned and serviced; lease programs in which garments are cleaned and maintained by individual employees; and purchase programs to buy garments and related items directly. The company serves automobile service centers and dealers, delivery services, food and general merchandise retailers, food processors and service operations, light manufacturers, maintenance facilities, restaurants, service companies, soft and durable goods wholesalers, transportation companies, healthcare providers, government agencies, research and development laboratories, high technology companies, and utilities operating nuclear reactors, as well as others who require employee clothing for image, identification, protection, or utility purposes. UniFirst Corporation was founded in 1936 and is headquartered in Wilmington, Massachusetts.

