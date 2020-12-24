United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI) Receives $31.88 Average Target Price from Analysts

United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $31.88.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on UBSI shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of United Bankshares from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of United Bankshares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Boenning Scattergood assumed coverage on shares of United Bankshares in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. BidaskClub upgraded shares of United Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of United Bankshares from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th.

In related news, Director J Paul Mcnamara purchased 1,925 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $25.62 per share, for a total transaction of $49,318.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 62,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,596,945.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Jerry L. Rexroad sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.22, for a total transaction of $468,300.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 174,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,444,518.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have bought 2,908 shares of company stock valued at $79,299 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of UBSI. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of United Bankshares in the third quarter worth $27,000. Private Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of United Bankshares by 121.5% in the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,522 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 835 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of United Bankshares by 39.5% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,710 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 768 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management grew its stake in shares of United Bankshares by 2,318.0% in the third quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 3,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 2,967 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of United Bankshares in the second quarter worth $83,000. 65.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ UBSI opened at $31.76 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. United Bankshares has a 1-year low of $19.67 and a 1-year high of $39.07. The company has a 50 day moving average of $29.81 and a 200-day moving average of $27.09. The company has a market cap of $4.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.05 and a beta of 1.41.

United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.26. United Bankshares had a net margin of 23.18% and a return on equity of 6.23%. The company had revenue of $321.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $183.31 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that United Bankshares will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current year.

United Bankshares, Inc, a financial holding company, primarily provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The company accepts checking, savings, and time and money market accounts; individual retirement accounts; and demand deposits, statement and special savings, and interest-bearing checking accounts.

