United Development Funding IV (OTCMKTS:UDFI) versus Alexander & Baldwin (NYSE:ALEX) Critical Survey

United Development Funding IV (OTCMKTS:UDFI) and Alexander & Baldwin (NYSE:ALEX) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, risk, dividends, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

Get United Development Funding IV alerts:

This table compares United Development Funding IV and Alexander & Baldwin’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets United Development Funding IV N/A N/A N/A Alexander & Baldwin 2.85% 1.01% 0.53%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.5% of United Development Funding IV shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 71.7% of Alexander & Baldwin shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.5% of United Development Funding IV shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.7% of Alexander & Baldwin shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for United Development Funding IV and Alexander & Baldwin, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score United Development Funding IV 0 0 0 0 N/A Alexander & Baldwin 0 1 0 0 2.00

Alexander & Baldwin has a consensus price target of $17.00, suggesting a potential upside of 1.49%. Given Alexander & Baldwin’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Alexander & Baldwin is more favorable than United Development Funding IV.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares United Development Funding IV and Alexander & Baldwin’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio United Development Funding IV N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Alexander & Baldwin $435.20 million 2.78 -$36.40 million N/A N/A

United Development Funding IV has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Alexander & Baldwin.

Risk & Volatility

United Development Funding IV has a beta of 0.72, meaning that its stock price is 28% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Alexander & Baldwin has a beta of 1.39, meaning that its stock price is 39% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Alexander & Baldwin beats United Development Funding IV on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About United Development Funding IV

United Development Funding IV invests in secured loans for the acquisition and development of land into single-family home lots, and the construction of model and new single-family homes. It also makes equity investments in residential real estate. The company has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust. As a result, it would not be subject to corporate income tax on that portion of its net income that is distributed to shareholders. United Development Funding IV was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Grapevine, Texas.

About Alexander & Baldwin

Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. ("A&B") is Hawai'i's premier commercial real estate company and the largest owner of grocery-anchored, neighborhood shopping centers in the state. A&B owns, operates and manages approximately 3.9 million square feet of commercial space in Hawai'i, including 22 retail centers, ten industrial assets and four office properties, as well as 154 acres of ground leases. These core assets comprise nearly 72% of A&B's total assets. A&B's non-core assets include renewable energy generation facilities, approximately 27,000 acres of agricultural and conservation land and a vertically integrated paving business. A&B is achieving its strategic objective of becoming a Hawai'i-focused commercial real estate company by expanding and strengthening its Hawai'i CRE portfolio and monetizing non-core assets. Over its 150-year history, A&B has evolved with the state's economy and played a leadership role in the development of the agricultural, transportation, tourism, construction, residential and commercial real estate industries.

Receive News & Ratings for United Development Funding IV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Development Funding IV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.