United Microelectronics Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:UMC)

United Microelectronics Co. (NYSE:UMC) was the target of some unusual options trading on Thursday. Investors bought 10,694 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 600% compared to the average daily volume of 1,527 call options.

United Microelectronics stock traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $8.30. The stock had a trading volume of 95,439 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,154,688. United Microelectronics has a twelve month low of $2.10 and a twelve month high of $9.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.46 billion, a PE ratio of 39.05 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 2.58. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.64.

Get United Microelectronics alerts:

United Microelectronics (NYSE:UMC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.06. United Microelectronics had a return on equity of 7.60% and a net margin of 9.45%. The firm had revenue of $44.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on UMC shares. HSBC raised United Microelectronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised United Microelectronics from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Credit Suisse Group raised United Microelectronics from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Finally, ValuEngine raised United Microelectronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.55.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of UMC. Greenleaf Trust lifted its stake in shares of United Microelectronics by 1.5% in the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 202,843 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $972,000 after acquiring an additional 2,952 shares in the last quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of United Microelectronics by 12.0% in the third quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 34,787 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 3,741 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in shares of United Microelectronics by 3.2% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 125,529 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $700,000 after acquiring an additional 3,943 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of United Microelectronics by 2.6% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 209,563 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $554,000 after acquiring an additional 5,218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Microelectronics in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Institutional investors own 5.01% of the company’s stock.

United Microelectronics Company Profile

United Microelectronics Corporation operates as a semiconductor wafer foundry in Taiwan, Singapore, China, Hong Kong, Japan, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Wafer Fabrication and New Business segments. It provides circuit design, mask tooling, wafer fabrication, and assembly and testing services.

Featured Article: What does a bar chart mean for investors?

Receive News & Ratings for United Microelectronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Microelectronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.