Universa (UTNP) Price Tops $0.0011 on Exchanges

Universa (CURRENCY:UTNP) traded 5.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on December 24th. In the last seven days, Universa has traded 18.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Universa has a market cap of $3.56 million and approximately $60,563.00 worth of Universa was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Universa token can now be purchased for $0.0011 or 0.00000005 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.13 or 0.00047595 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0553 or 0.00000236 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00004792 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004287 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $77.48 or 0.00331362 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.31 or 0.00031263 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.94 or 0.00016837 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004278 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Universa Profile

Universa is a token. Universa’s total supply is 4,997,891,952 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,160,240,003 tokens. Universa’s official website is universablockchain.com. The Reddit community for Universa is /r/Universa_Blockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Universa’s official Twitter account is @Universa_News and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Universa is cryptomaa.com/coin/UTN.

Universa Token Trading

Universa can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Universa directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Universa should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Universa using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

