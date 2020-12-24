Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULH) Shares Sold by State Street Corp

State Street Corp lowered its stake in Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULH) by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 140,388 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 5,316 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned about 0.52% of Universal Logistics worth $2,928,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Universal Logistics by 8.6% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 17,684 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Universal Logistics by 1.1% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 133,474 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,320,000 after purchasing an additional 1,458 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Universal Logistics by 640.5% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,755 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,518 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Universal Logistics by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 53,178 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $925,000 after acquiring an additional 2,024 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Universal Logistics by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 20,800 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $362,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. 25.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Matthew T. Moroun acquired 1,471,521 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $19.45 per share, with a total value of $28,621,083.45. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 12,831,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $249,567,131.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 72.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ULH. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Universal Logistics from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. BidaskClub raised shares of Universal Logistics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Universal Logistics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Universal Logistics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.00.

NASDAQ:ULH opened at $20.76 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $21.85 and its 200-day moving average is $20.03. Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.02 and a 52-week high of $23.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. The company has a market cap of $558.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.66 and a beta of 1.62.

Universal Logistics (NASDAQ:ULH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The transportation company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.23). Universal Logistics had a return on equity of 19.50% and a net margin of 1.34%. The company had revenue of $364.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $331.60 million. Equities analysts predict that Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc. will post 2.36 EPS for the current year.

Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc provides transportation and logistics solutions in the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Colombia. It offers truckload services, which include dry van, flatbed, heavy-haul, and refrigerated operations; domestic and international freight forwarding, and customs brokerage services; and final mile and ground expedite services.

