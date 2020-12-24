Urstadt Biddle Properties (NYSE:UBP) Downgraded to Sell at BidaskClub

Urstadt Biddle Properties (NYSE:UBP) was downgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Urstadt Biddle Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th.

Get Urstadt Biddle Properties alerts:

Shares of UBP stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.44. The stock had a trading volume of 8,909 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,333. Urstadt Biddle Properties has a 12-month low of $8.18 and a 12-month high of $19.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $458.37 million, a P/E ratio of 35.75 and a beta of 0.63. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 2.85.

Urstadt Biddle Properties (NYSE:UBP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 16th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.08). Urstadt Biddle Properties had a return on equity of 8.26% and a net margin of 22.42%.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Urstadt Biddle Properties stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (NYSE:UBP) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 12,938 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $131,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.12% of the company’s stock.

Urstadt Biddle Properties Company Profile

Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust which owns or has equity interests in 81 properties containing approximately 5.3 million square feet of space. Listed on the New York Stock Exchange since 1970, it provides investors with a means of participating in ownership of income-producing properties.

See Also: What is the float in trading stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Urstadt Biddle Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Urstadt Biddle Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.