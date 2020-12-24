USD Coin Hits 1-Day Volume of $1.02 Billion (USDC)

USD Coin (CURRENCY:USDC) traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on December 24th. During the last week, USD Coin has traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. USD Coin has a total market capitalization of $3.45 billion and approximately $1.02 billion worth of USD Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One USD Coin token can now be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00004299 BTC on exchanges including Korbit, SouthXchange, Poloniex and Kucoin.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $582.87 or 0.02505972 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.39 or 0.00023163 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000442 BTC.

Waltonchain (WTC) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001217 BTC.

Metaverse ETP (ETP) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0902 or 0.00000388 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded 34.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Musicoin (MUSIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Master Contract Token (MCT) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000005 BTC.

USD Coin Profile

USDC is a token. Its launch date was May 17th, 2018. USD Coin’s total supply is 3,465,186,261 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,451,387,127 tokens. USD Coin’s official Twitter account is @centre_io. USD Coin’s official message board is medium.com/centre-blog. The official website for USD Coin is www.centre.io/usdc.

Buying and Selling USD Coin

USD Coin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinsuper, Coinbase Pro, CPDAX, SouthXchange, Crex24, Hotbit, CoinEx, LATOKEN, OKEx, Poloniex, Kucoin, Korbit and FCoin. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as USD Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade USD Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy USD Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

