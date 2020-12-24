USD Coin Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $585.64 Million (USDC)

USD Coin (CURRENCY:USDC) traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on December 24th. One USD Coin token can currently be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00004238 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including FCoin, Coinsuper, Crex24 and Coinbase Pro. Over the last seven days, USD Coin has traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar. USD Coin has a total market capitalization of $3.54 billion and approximately $585.64 million worth of USD Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $611.43 or 0.02590872 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.66 or 0.00023970 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000436 BTC.

Waltonchain (WTC) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001253 BTC.

Metaverse ETP (ETP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0874 or 0.00000370 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded down 31.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Musicoin (MUSIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Master Contract Token (MCT) traded 15.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000005 BTC.

USD Coin Profile

USD Coin is a token. It was first traded on May 17th, 2018. USD Coin’s total supply is 3,552,136,986 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,536,170,810 tokens. USD Coin’s official message board is medium.com/centre-blog. USD Coin’s official Twitter account is @centre_io. USD Coin’s official website is www.centre.io/usdc.

USD Coin Token Trading

USD Coin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24, LATOKEN, Poloniex, Korbit, Coinbase Pro, FCoin, Kucoin, OKEx, CPDAX, SouthXchange, Coinsuper, Hotbit and CoinEx. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as USD Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire USD Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy USD Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

