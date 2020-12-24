USDX Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $1,201.00 (USDX)

USDX (CURRENCY:USDX) traded 0.9% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on December 24th. One USDX coin can now be bought for about $0.17 or 0.00001425 BTC on popular exchanges. USDX has a market capitalization of $632,827.72 and approximately $1,201.00 worth of USDX was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, USDX has traded up 0.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00003848 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004266 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002140 BTC.

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010638 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00006573 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0965 or 0.00000413 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded down 51% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001387 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0308 or 0.00000132 BTC.

BlockStamp (BST) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000970 BTC.

ILCOIN (ILC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0094 or 0.00000040 BTC.

About USDX

USDX is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 27th, 2018. USDX’s total supply is 3,768,685 coins. The official website for USDX is usdx.cash. USDX’s official message board is medium.com/@USDXWallet. USDX’s official Twitter account is @USDXwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

USDX Coin Trading

USDX can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire USDX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase USDX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

