Van ECK Associates Corp Acquires 1,996 Shares of Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP)

Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) by 31.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 8,249 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,996 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Lexington Realty Trust were worth $86,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lexington Realty Trust by 102.4% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,380 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,204 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lexington Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $92,000. World Asset Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Lexington Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter worth about $107,000. Standard Life Aberdeen plc acquired a new stake in shares of Lexington Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter worth about $131,000. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lexington Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter worth about $134,000. 80.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE LXP opened at $10.66 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Lexington Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $7.86 and a 12-month high of $12.08. The company has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a PE ratio of 17.77 and a beta of 0.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.47 and its 200-day moving average is $10.79.

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.04). Lexington Realty Trust had a net margin of 49.72% and a return on equity of 9.57%. The business had revenue of $84.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.82 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.20 earnings per share. Lexington Realty Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Lexington Realty Trust will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be issued a $0.108 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. This is an increase from Lexington Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.05%. Lexington Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.50%.

Several research firms have weighed in on LXP. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Lexington Realty Trust from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Lexington Realty Trust from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $12.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Lexington Realty Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $10.50 to $12.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. ValuEngine cut shares of Lexington Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lexington Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.50.

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE: LXP) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns a portfolio of real estate assets consisting primarily of equity investments in single-tenant net-leased industrial properties across the United States. Lexington seeks to expand its industrial portfolio through build-to-suit transactions, sale-leaseback transactions and other transactions, including acquisitions.

