Van ECK Associates Corp Boosts Stock Position in Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE)

Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE) by 23.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,358 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,208 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Apple Hospitality REIT were worth $61,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MONECO Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 17,421 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 1,326 shares in the last quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Apple Hospitality REIT by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 49,915 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $480,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in Apple Hospitality REIT by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 295,988 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,844,000 after purchasing an additional 2,679 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Apple Hospitality REIT by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 488,592 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,695,000 after purchasing an additional 3,057 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its holdings in Apple Hospitality REIT by 17.1% in the 3rd quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 21,913 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 3,203 shares in the last quarter. 58.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

APLE opened at $13.00 on Thursday. Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.48 and a 12-month high of $16.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.67. The company has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.23 and a beta of 1.29.

Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.24). Apple Hospitality REIT had a negative return on equity of 3.05% and a negative net margin of 12.73%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.

APLE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Apple Hospitality REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Apple Hospitality REIT from $11.50 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Compass Point initiated coverage on Apple Hospitality REIT in a report on Monday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine raised Apple Hospitality REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, B. Riley cut Apple Hospitality REIT from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Apple Hospitality REIT currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.17.

Apple Hospitality REIT Company Profile

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc (NYSE: APLE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (ÂREITÂ) that owns one of the largest and most diverse portfolios of upscale, rooms-focused hotels in the United States. Apple Hospitality's portfolio consists of 235 hotels with more than 30,000 guest rooms located in 87 markets throughout 34 states.

