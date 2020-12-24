Van ECK Associates Corp Buys 570 Shares of Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA)

Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA) by 30.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,413 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Easterly Government Properties were worth $54,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DEA. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 246.0% during the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 1,519 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,080 shares in the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors grew its stake in Easterly Government Properties by 78.9% in the third quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 3,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new stake in Easterly Government Properties in the second quarter worth $84,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Easterly Government Properties in the third quarter worth $201,000. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new stake in Easterly Government Properties in the third quarter worth $205,000. Institutional investors own 83.58% of the company’s stock.

DEA stock opened at $22.17 on Thursday. Easterly Government Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.00 and a fifty-two week high of $29.69. The business’s 50-day moving average is $21.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. The company has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 158.36 and a beta of 0.45.

Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) last posted its earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05. Easterly Government Properties had a return on equity of 0.89% and a net margin of 4.60%. The company had revenue of $61.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.16 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.29 earnings per share. Easterly Government Properties’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Easterly Government Properties, Inc. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 11th were issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.69%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 9th. Easterly Government Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 86.67%.

In other Easterly Government Properties news, CEO William C. Trimble sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.07, for a total value of $137,937.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 100,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,212,826.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Darrell W. Crate sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.77, for a total value of $113,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 16,029 shares in the company, valued at approximately $364,980.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 42,500 shares of company stock worth $940,238. 9.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Smith Barney Citigroup raised Easterly Government Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Easterly Government Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Easterly Government Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. TheStreet cut Easterly Government Properties from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Easterly Government Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.25.

Easterly Government Properties Profile

Easterly Government Properties, Inc (NYSE:DEA) is based in Washington, DC, and focuses primarily on the acquisition, development and management of Class A commercial properties that are leased to the U.S. Government. Easterly's experienced management team brings specialized insight into the strategy and needs of mission-critical U.S.

