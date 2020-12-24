Van ECK Associates Corp Increases Stake in EchoStar Co. (NASDAQ:SATS)

Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in EchoStar Co. (NASDAQ:SATS) by 18.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,680 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in EchoStar were worth $92,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in EchoStar by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 84,427 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,101,000 after purchasing an additional 6,994 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in EchoStar by 99.3% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 323,281 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $8,046,000 after purchasing an additional 161,088 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in EchoStar by 33.7% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 22,022 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $548,000 after purchasing an additional 5,549 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in EchoStar by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,162,045 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $32,491,000 after purchasing an additional 73,827 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in EchoStar in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,202,000. 45.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised EchoStar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. BidaskClub raised EchoStar from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th.

SATS opened at $21.39 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.08. EchoStar Co. has a 52-week low of $19.75 and a 52-week high of $44.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a PE ratio of -15.06 and a beta of 0.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $23.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.67.

EchoStar (NASDAQ:SATS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.36. The company had revenue of $473.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $463.05 million. EchoStar had a negative return on equity of 3.72% and a negative net margin of 7.41%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.19) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that EchoStar Co. will post -0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EchoStar Company Profile

EchoStar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband satellite technologies and broadband Internet services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hughes and EchoStar Satellite Services (ESS). The Hughes segments offers broadband satellite technologies and Internet services for home and small to medium-sized businesses, and satellite services; and broadband network technologies, managed services, equipment, hardware, satellite services, and communication solutions for aeronautical and government enterprises, as well as consumers.

