Van ECK Associates Corp Invests $40,000 in Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI)

Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in shares of Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 663 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Cogent Communications by 27.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 840,550 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,475,000 after acquiring an additional 180,570 shares during the period. Boston Financial Mangement LLC grew its stake in shares of Cogent Communications by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC now owns 595,770 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,776,000 after acquiring an additional 23,066 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Cogent Communications by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 556,389 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,411,000 after acquiring an additional 66,517 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc bought a new position in shares of Cogent Communications during the 3rd quarter worth $28,005,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in shares of Cogent Communications by 261.3% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 450,449 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,049,000 after acquiring an additional 325,765 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.91% of the company’s stock.

CCOI opened at $58.52 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 136.09, a PEG ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.09. Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $53.20 and a 1 year high of $92.96. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.72.

Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The technology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.33). The business had revenue of $142.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.71 million. Cogent Communications had a negative return on equity of 17.36% and a net margin of 3.60%. Cogent Communications’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.30 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 4th. Investors of record on Friday, November 20th were given a dividend of $0.73 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 19th. This is a positive change from Cogent Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.99%. Cogent Communications’s payout ratio is currently 384.21%.

In related news, Director Lewis H. Ferguson sold 950 shares of Cogent Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.01, for a total transaction of $54,159.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,450 shares in the company, valued at $538,744.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Timothy G. Oneill sold 2,000 shares of Cogent Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.76, for a total value of $115,520.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 31,600 shares in the company, valued at $1,825,216. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,390 shares of company stock worth $601,653 over the last 90 days. 10.71% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on CCOI shares. BidaskClub downgraded Cogent Communications from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cogent Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Smith Barney Citigroup cut their target price on Cogent Communications from $89.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. TheStreet cut Cogent Communications from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Cogent Communications from $79.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cogent Communications has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.11.

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides high-speed Internet access, private network, and data center colocation space services in North America, Europe, Asia, Australia, and Latin America. The company offers on-net Internet access and private network services to law firms, financial services firms, advertising and marketing firms, other professional services businesses, other Internet service providers, telephone companies, cable television companies, Web hosting companies, content delivery network companies, and commercial content and application service providers.

