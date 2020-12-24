Van ECK Associates Corp Raises Holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK)

Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK) by 21.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,130 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,248 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts were worth $71,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Park Hotels & Resorts by 15,681.8% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 8,625 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Park Hotels & Resorts by 57.1% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 22,182 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 8,064 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Park Hotels & Resorts in the second quarter valued at approximately $564,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in Park Hotels & Resorts by 11.9% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 315,691 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,122,000 after acquiring an additional 33,611 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Park Hotels & Resorts in the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000. 79.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Park Hotels & Resorts alerts:

NYSE:PK opened at $16.98 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 7.04 and a quick ratio of 7.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.91 and a beta of 1.84. The company’s 50-day moving average is $15.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.42. Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.99 and a 1-year high of $26.58.

Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported ($1.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.65). The firm had revenue of $98.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.54 million. Park Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 38.58% and a negative return on equity of 13.76%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 85.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. will post -1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $11.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from $6.50 to $9.25 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, September 21st. Compass Point assumed coverage on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Monday, October 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $11.50 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.90.

About Park Hotels & Resorts

Park is the second largest publicly traded lodging REIT with a diverse portfolio of market-leading hotels and resorts with significant underlying real estate value. Park's portfolio currently consists of 60 premium-branded hotels and resorts with over 33,000 rooms primarily located in prime city center and resort locations.

Recommended Story: Are Wall Street analysts’ stock ratings worth following?

Receive News & Ratings for Park Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Park Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.