Van ECK Associates Corp Takes $32,000 Position in Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE)

Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Safehold by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 7,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Safehold by 25.7% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its holdings in shares of Safehold by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 7,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $489,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Safehold by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 5,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of Safehold by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 11,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $711,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the period. 24.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Safehold news, major shareholder Istar Inc. bought 9,781 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $55.88 per share, for a total transaction of $546,562.28. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 33,655,897 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,880,691,524.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SAFE. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Safehold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Safehold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Safehold from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Safehold currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.00.

Shares of NYSE:SAFE opened at $73.04 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $68.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.61. Safehold Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.85 and a 12-month high of $75.43. The firm has a market cap of $3.74 billion, a PE ratio of 73.04 and a beta of -0.45.

Safehold (NYSE:SAFE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.01. Safehold had a net margin of 35.95% and a return on equity of 4.48%. The firm had revenue of $38.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.27 million. Analysts forecast that Safehold Inc. will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 4th will be given a dividend of $0.162 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 31st. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. Safehold’s payout ratio is presently 73.03%.

Safehold Company Profile

Safehold Inc (NYSE: SAFE) is revolutionizing real estate ownership by providing a new and better way for owners to unlock the value of the land beneath their buildings. Through its modern ground lease capital solution, Safehold helps owners of high quality multifamily, office, industrial, hospitality and mixed-use properties in major markets throughout the United States generate higher returns with less risk.

