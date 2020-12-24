Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VWOB) Plans $0.26 Monthly Dividend

Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VWOB) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, December 22nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.262 per share on Tuesday, December 29th. This represents a $3.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 23rd.

Shares of VWOB stock opened at $81.83 on Thursday. Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $60.02 and a 12 month high of $83.37. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $81.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.71.

