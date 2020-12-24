Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VOT) Hits New 52-Week High at $214.73

Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VOT) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $214.73 and last traded at $214.50, with a volume of 1265 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $213.59.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $201.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $182.49.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VOT. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at about $202,000. Keybank National Association OH lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 5,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $850,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Finally, Pinnacle Family Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,646,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile (NYSEARCA:VOT)

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

Recommended Story: Why do analysts give a neutral rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.