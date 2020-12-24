Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH) Trading 0.1% Higher After Dividend Announcement

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH)’s stock price traded up 0.1% during trading on Tuesday after the company announced a dividend. The company traded as high as $83.18 and last traded at $83.17. 2,191,417 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 35% from the average session volume of 3,350,357 shares. The stock had previously closed at $83.11.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Tuesday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 24th will be given a dividend of $0.131 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 23rd. This represents a $1.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. This is an increase from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.84.

Featured Article: When is a capital gain realized?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.