Varta AG (VAR1.F) (ETR:VAR1) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Varta AG (VAR1.F) (ETR:VAR1) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the six research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €107.00 ($125.88).

Several research firms have recently weighed in on VAR1. Berenberg Bank set a €145.00 ($170.59) price objective on Varta AG (VAR1.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Stifel Europe set a €97.00 ($114.12) price target on Varta AG (VAR1.F) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €125.00 ($147.06) price target on Varta AG (VAR1.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Warburg Research set a €80.00 ($94.12) price target on Varta AG (VAR1.F) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €88.00 ($103.53) price target on Varta AG (VAR1.F) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th.

Shares of VAR1 stock traded down €1.50 ($1.76) on Friday, hitting €117.00 ($137.65). 164,033 shares of the stock were exchanged. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.73 billion and a P/E ratio of 91.55. The business has a 50-day moving average of €112.19 and a 200 day moving average of €109.87. Varta AG has a fifty-two week low of €50.50 ($59.41) and a fifty-two week high of €138.70 ($163.18).

About Varta AG (VAR1.F)

Varta AG, through its subsidiaries, researches, develops, produces, and sells microbatteries and energy storage solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Microbatteries and Power & Energy. The Microbatteries segment offers zinc-air batteries for use in hearing aid devices; lithium-ion battery solutions for wireless headphones, and other wearable applications, as well as for electrical devices, including Bluetooth headsets and medical devices for measuring high blood pressure, blood sugar, and other bodily functions; and rechargeable battery solutions for use in applications, such as servers, car keys, alarm systems and smart meters, and others for industrial and original equipment manufacturers.

