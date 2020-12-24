Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO) Hits New 1-Year High at $19.27

Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:VECO)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $19.27 and last traded at $19.06, with a volume of 4246 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $18.77.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Veeco Instruments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $13.50 to $16.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Barclays assumed coverage on Veeco Instruments in a report on Thursday, September 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Veeco Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a research note on Saturday, December 12th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Veeco Instruments from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Veeco Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Veeco Instruments currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 4.22 and a quick ratio of 3.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $16.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.68. The company has a market capitalization of $949.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.08 and a beta of 1.15.

Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.02. Veeco Instruments had a positive return on equity of 2.66% and a negative net margin of 12.58%. The business had revenue of $112.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $109.67 million. Equities analysts forecast that Veeco Instruments Inc. will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VECO. Millrace Asset Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Veeco Instruments during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,004,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in Veeco Instruments by 68.8% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 139,927 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,633,000 after acquiring an additional 57,008 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Veeco Instruments by 29.8% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 60,467 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $706,000 after acquiring an additional 13,867 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Veeco Instruments by 2.5% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 212,622 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,481,000 after acquiring an additional 5,215 shares during the period. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its position in shares of Veeco Instruments by 73.8% in the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 28,289 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 12,014 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.58% of the company’s stock.

About Veeco Instruments

Veeco Instruments Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports semiconductor and thin film process equipment primarily to make electronic devices worldwide. It offers ion beam deposition and etch systems, laser annealing systems, metal organic chemical vapor deposition systems, packaging lithography equipment; single wafer wet etch and clean systems; molecular beam epitaxy systems; and atomic layer deposition and other deposition systems.

