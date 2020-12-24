VEON Ltd. (NASDAQ:VEON) Receives $1.93 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of VEON Ltd. (NASDAQ:VEON) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $1.93.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on VEON shares. BidaskClub downgraded VEON from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. ValuEngine raised VEON from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. TheStreet downgraded VEON from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised VEON from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 19th. Finally, VTB Capital raised VEON from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.80 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd.

Shares of NASDAQ VEON traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1.60. 41,449 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,416,296. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.29. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.51. VEON has a 1-year low of $1.20 and a 1-year high of $2.78. The firm has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.19.

VEON (NASDAQ:VEON) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter. VEON had a return on equity of 16.92% and a net margin of 3.79%. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter. Analysts anticipate that VEON will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of VEON in the third quarter valued at $7,343,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in VEON by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,083,992 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $10,186,000 after purchasing an additional 602,759 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in VEON by 28.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 390,183 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $702,000 after purchasing an additional 86,598 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new stake in VEON during the 2nd quarter worth about $650,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its position in VEON by 19.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 3,624,580 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $6,524,000 after purchasing an additional 597,825 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.58% of the company’s stock.

VEON Company Profile

VEON Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides mobile and fixed-line telecommunications services. It offers voice and data telecommunication services through a range of mobile and fixed-line technologies. The company provides value added services, including short messages, multimedia messages, caller number identification, call waiting, data transmission, mobile internet, downloadable content, mobile finance services, machine-to-machine, and other services; national and international roaming services; wireless Internet access and mobile financial services; and mobile bundles and call completion services.

