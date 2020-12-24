Verge (XVG) Reaches Market Cap of $106.14 Million

Verge (CURRENCY:XVG) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on December 24th. During the last week, Verge has traded down 9% against the dollar. One Verge coin can now be bought for $0.0065 or 0.00000028 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Verge has a market cap of $106.14 million and $3.43 million worth of Verge was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $107.82 or 0.00461618 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00005815 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0529 or 0.00000227 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00003006 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00003050 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0664 or 0.00000284 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0551 or 0.00000236 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded 77.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

About Verge

XVG is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on October 9th, 2014. Verge’s total supply is 16,408,297,743 coins. The official website for Verge is vergecurrency.com. The Reddit community for Verge is /r/vergecurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Verge’s official Twitter account is @vergecurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Verge Coin Trading

Verge can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verge directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Verge should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Verge using one of the exchanges listed above.

