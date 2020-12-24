VeriBlock (VBK) 1-Day Volume Hits $6,247.00

VeriBlock (CURRENCY:VBK) traded up 1.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on December 24th. VeriBlock has a market capitalization of $4.59 million and approximately $6,247.00 worth of VeriBlock was traded on exchanges in the last day. One VeriBlock coin can now be bought for about $0.0067 or 0.00000028 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Upbit and Bittrex. In the last week, VeriBlock has traded 16.5% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004203 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 30.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001441 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.59 or 0.00136982 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.12 or 0.00021506 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $162.41 or 0.00682732 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 30.6% against the dollar and now trades at $43.01 or 0.00180795 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $87.60 or 0.00368264 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.32 or 0.00064410 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $23.83 or 0.00100158 BTC.

VeriBlock’s total supply is 966,588,771 coins and its circulating supply is 688,599,411 coins. VeriBlock’s official Twitter account is @veriblock. The official website for VeriBlock is www.veriblock.org.

VeriBlock can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex and Upbit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VeriBlock directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VeriBlock should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase VeriBlock using one of the exchanges listed above.

