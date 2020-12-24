Vertex (NASDAQ:VERX) Hits New 52-Week High Following Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Vertex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERX) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday after Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on the stock from $26.00 to $35.00. The company traded as high as $36.88 and last traded at $36.88, with a volume of 129 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $36.46.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on VERX. William Blair began coverage on shares of Vertex in a report on Monday, August 24th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Vertex in a report on Monday, August 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Vertex from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vertex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Vertex in a research report on Monday, August 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Vertex currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in Vertex in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,634,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new stake in Vertex in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,985,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Vertex in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,367,000. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Vertex in the 3rd quarter valued at $14,208,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Vertex in the 3rd quarter valued at $13,770,000.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.27.

Vertex (NASDAQ:VERX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.58. The firm had revenue of $94.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.03 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Vertex, Inc. will post -0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vertex Company Profile (NASDAQ:VERX)

Vertex, Inc provides tax technology solutions for corporations in retail, leasing, communication, and manufacturing industries in the United States and internationally. It offers tax determination, compliance and reporting, tax data management, document management, pre-built integration, and industry-specific solutions.

