Vesa Equity Investment S.A R.L Acquires 108,263 Shares of Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) Stock

Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) major shareholder Vesa Equity Investment S.A R.L purchased 108,263 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $38.78 per share, for a total transaction of $4,198,439.14. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Vesa Equity Investment S.A R.L also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, December 18th, Vesa Equity Investment S.A R.L purchased 99,675 shares of Foot Locker stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $38.94 per share, for a total transaction of $3,881,344.50.

On Wednesday, December 2nd, Vesa Equity Investment S.A R.L purchased 153,730 shares of Foot Locker stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $38.70 per share, for a total transaction of $5,949,351.00.

On Monday, November 30th, Vesa Equity Investment S.A R.L purchased 594,868 shares of Foot Locker stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $37.57 per share, for a total transaction of $22,349,190.76.

On Friday, November 27th, Vesa Equity Investment S.A R.L purchased 342,840 shares of Foot Locker stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $38.16 per share, for a total transaction of $13,082,774.40.

On Tuesday, November 24th, Vesa Equity Investment S.A R.L purchased 509,575 shares of Foot Locker stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $38.65 per share, for a total transaction of $19,695,073.75.

FL opened at $40.11 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.85. Foot Locker, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.46 and a 52 week high of $43.07. The company has a market capitalization of $4.18 billion, a PE ratio of 11.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.39 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 19th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.58. Foot Locker had a net margin of 4.66% and a return on equity of 12.35%. The business had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Foot Locker, Inc. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 14th. Foot Locker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.17%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Foot Locker during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Foot Locker during the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Foot Locker during the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. increased its holdings in Foot Locker by 13.8% during the third quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 2,390 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the period. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in Foot Locker in the third quarter worth $111,000. 78.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Foot Locker in a report on Friday, December 11th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Foot Locker in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Foot Locker from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Foot Locker from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on Foot Locker from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.55.

About Foot Locker

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an athletic footwear and apparel retailer. The company retails athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, and equipment under Foot Locker, Lady Foot Locker, Kids Foot Locker, Champs Sports, Eastbay, Footaction, Runners Point, and Sidestep brand names.

